Packers' Jon Runyan: Active Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Runyan (concussion) is available Sunday against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Runyan sustained a concussion during last week's regular-season opener against the Vikings. However, he cleared the league's protocols and will be able to return to the field a week later.
