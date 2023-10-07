Runyan, who dealt with ankle and groin injuries earlier in the week, is without an injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Raiders, Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Runyan has dealt with a concussion as well as ankle and groin injuries throughout the first four weeks of the Packers' 2023 campaign, and he has yet to miss a game. He was a non-participant during Thursday's practice, but he has no injury designation ahead of Monday night and it seems like he'll continue to play through his injuries.