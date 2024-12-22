Thielen corralled five of six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win over the Cardinals.

Thielen cashed in one of Bryce Young's two touchdown strikes Sunday, bringing the receiver's season line up to 38-461-3 in eight starts. The 33-year-old Thielen has been particularly lethal since returning from injured reserve in Week 12, averaging 6.0 receptions and 70.4 yards with two of his three TDs coming over that five-game span. Those numbers are good enough for starting consideration in Week 17 against Tampa Bay in virtually any format.