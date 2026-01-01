Panthers' David Moore: Could return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (elbow) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
Moore practiced in full for the third consecutive week and could appear in his first game since the Week 4 loss to the Patriots during Saturday's divisional matchup. However, he must still be added to Carolina's active roster in order to play in the Week 18 contest. If the veteran wideout is active Saturday, he'll likely play a depth role in the team's receiving corps.
