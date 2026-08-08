Panthers' David Moore: Logs one catch in HOF Game

Moore caught one pass on two targets for five yards during Carolina's 33-30 win over Arizona in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Moore's lone catch came early in the second quarter, and he finished Thursday's game having played 18 total snaps (17 on offense, one on special teams). The 2017 seven-rounder spent most of last year on injured reserve due to a dislocated elbow and appeared in only four regular-season games before being a healthy scratch during the Panthers' NFC wild-card loss against the Rams. Moore is competing against Brycen Tremayne, Casey Washington, Ja'Seem Reed and John Metchie for a depth spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster by the end of training camp.