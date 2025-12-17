The Panthers announced Wednesday that Moore (elbow) has been designated to return from IR and had his 21-day practice window opened, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Moore can be activated from IR at any point within his 21-day practice window, making Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers his earliest tentative return date. When officially back to full health, Moore will resume handling a depth role in Carolina's wide receiver corps.