The Panthers reinstated Moore (elbow) from injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Though Moore had been a full participant in practice for each of the previous three weeks, the Panthers waited until his 21-day evaluation window came to a close Tuesday before bringing him back from IR. Carolina waived receiver Hunter Renfrow to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Moore, who had recorded one reception for five yards on one target while adding 12 yards on his lone carry in four appearances before he landed on IR on Oct. 1 due to a dislocated elbow. Despite making a full recovery from the injury, Moore isn't guaranteed to be active for the Panthers' postseason opener Saturday versus the Rams.