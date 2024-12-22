Moore (concussion) caught two of three targets for 39 yards and a touchdown while taking his only carry for no gain in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win over the Cardinals.

Moore overcame the concussion he sustained in Week 15 in order to make a spot-start for Xavier Legette (hip) on Sunday. The 29-year-old Moore made the most of his opportunity, hauling in an 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of an eventual upset victory. It is currently unclear if Legette will return in Week 17, but Moore's ceiling is likely limited to deep leagues even in the event he earns another start against Tampa Bay next Sunday.