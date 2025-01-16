Moore caught 32 of his 57 targets for 351 yards and three touchdowns across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Moore had one of the most productive seasons of his career with Carolina in 2024, recording his highest totals in receptions, yards and touchdowns since his 2020 campaign with Seattle. He benefitted from increased offensive opportunities following Diontae Johnson's trade to Baltimore in late October and injuries to Jalen Coker and Adam Thielen throughout the season, playing the second-most offensive snaps (545) among Carolina's wide receivers. After completing his first season with the Panthers, Moore is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old is likely to sign a short-term deal and compete for another depth role in 2025, whether in Carolina or with another team.