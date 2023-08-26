Wright (knee) played in the Panthers' preseason game against the Lions on Friday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The wide receiver saw some run with the first team due to injuries to Laviska Shenault, DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall, and he recorded one target and no catches before sitting out the second half. Wright missed the last preseason contest against the Giants on Aug. 18 after suffering the knee injury in the Aug. 12 game versus the Jets. The second-year player spent most of 2022 on the practice squad and is fighting for a depth role as cutdown day approaches.