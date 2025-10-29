Evans went without a target while playing 16 of the Panthers' 61 snaps on offense in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

After recording at least 20 receiving yards in three of Carolina's previous four games, Evans didn't earn a look in the passing game Sunday for the first time since Week 1. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame appears to be the clear No. 3 tight end for Carolina, and he won't be in line for a substantial role unless the Panthers are without Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble in a given week.