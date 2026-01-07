Evans caught 19 of 25 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushed once for one yard across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Despite opening the season as the Panthers' No. 3 tight end, Evans started 10 games and played 391 offensive snaps during his rookie campaign, largely due to Carolina's frequent use of two- and three-tight-end sets. The 2025 fifth-round pick from Notre Dame was used primarily as a blocker but also held his own as a receiver, averaging 9.0 yards per reception. With Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle, IR) out for Carolina's 2025 playoff run, Evans is set to operate as the team's top backup behind Tommy Tremble. Even with Tremble and Sanders under contract for 2026 season, Evans will likely be more involved in the Panthers' offensive game plan.