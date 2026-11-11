Evans caught both of his two targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss versus the Broncos.

For the third game in a row, Evans drew exactly two targets and caught both of them Sunday. With that said, he also again trailed in snaps at tight end (31) behind teammates Tommy Tremble (46) and Darren Waller (35), both of whom also drew more targets in Week 9. Evans' role in the Panthers' passing offense isn't big enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats going into a Week 10 matchup at New Orleans.