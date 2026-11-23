Evans caught all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-33 win over the Ravens.

Evans was able to reel in a season-high five passes while notching multiple receptions for the fourth time in five weeks. The tight end's biggest moment of the game came in the first quarter when he secured a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young, registering his first score of the year. Evans has now caught 17 of 20 targets for 191 yards and a touchdown over 10 contests during the 2026 campaign.