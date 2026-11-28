Evans (Achilles) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Evans opened Week 13 prep with a DNP on Thursday due to an Achilles injury, but he's given the green light to play after logging consecutive limited practices Friday and Saturday. The second-year tight end is coming off his most productive game of the season, when he caught all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during a Week 11 win over the Ravens.