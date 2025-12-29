Panthers' Mitchell Evans: One catch vs. Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans caught one of two targets for five yards and rushed once for one yard during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Evans led the Panthers' tight end room in targets for the second consecutive game during Sunday's loss, but it didn't translate to production. The rookie from Notre Dame has now caught 18 of 23 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 16 of Carolina's games this season. He could be in line for more receiving work in the Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers with Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) sidelined for the remainder of the season.
