Evans caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams.

Evans led the Panthers' tight-end corps in targets, receptions and yards during Sunday's upset win, while Ja'Tavion Sanders (no targets) and Tommy Tremble (one catch for two yards on two targets) saw minimal involvement. Evans, a 2025 fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, has now caught 14 of 18 targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns through 13 contests this season. His role could continue to grow within Carolina's offense as the year progresses.