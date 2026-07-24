Panthers' Patrick Jones: Could see expanded role

Jones will likely see an expanded role in the Panthers' defense following the injury to Nic Scourton (knee), Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Jones is now the No. 1 weakside linebacker on the depth chart after Scourton went down for the season with an ACL tear during the first day of training camp. The 27-year-old Jones played in just four games for the team in 2025 before succumbing to a back injury, logging nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during his early-season stint in the lineup. Training camp production and additional signings could change the team's plan, but as of now it looks like Jones will need to step up to help the Panthers try and defend the NFC South title in 2026.