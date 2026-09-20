Jones (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jones will end up missing each of the Panthers' first two games of the regular season due to a back injury. The positive news is that he was a limited participant in all three practices during Week 2 prep, and an increase in participation would put him on track to play against the Browns on Sept. 27. Trevis Gipson and Princely Umanmielen will both see more defensive snaps for as long Jones is sidelined.