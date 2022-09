Smith caught just one of six targets for two yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.

Smith also handled punt-return duties, gaining 17 yards on two tries. As a wideout, however, he disappointed by dropping a pair of passes. Although he still played over 70 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, Smith's poor performance could open the door for Terrace Marshall and/or Rashard Higgins to get more chances in Week 3 versus the Saints.