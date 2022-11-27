Sullivan (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Sullivan missed Friday's practice with an illness to earn the questionable tag, but he's past the ailment and has been cleared to take the field Sunday. He has two catches for 46 yards in eight games this season and should continue to work behind Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble at tight end.
