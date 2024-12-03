Sullivan (knee) reverted to Carolina's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Sullivan got his first elevation of the season Sunday against Tampa Bay and played eight offensive snaps along with nine special-teams snaps. He didn't catch his only target and suffered a knee injury in the second half, causing him to miss the rest of the contest after initially being deemed doubtful to return. The injury could be an obstacle to Sullivan being elevated again Week 14, as could the potential return of the Panthers' top tight end, Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck).