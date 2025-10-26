Moton (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Moton did not return to the game at the start of the third quarter, replaced by Yosh Nijman at right tackle. The Panthers are now down to just one active reserve offensive lineman, Jake Curhan. Between backup center Austin Corbett and Nijman, the Panthers' line will have to dig deep to counter a Bills defense that just got Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi back from suspension.