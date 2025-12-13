Wharton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 27-year-old was added to the Panthers' injury report Saturday with a hamstring issue, putting his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup in question. Wharton has helped fortify Carolina's defensive line in his first season with the team, recording 36 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defensed across nine appearances. If he's unable to play in Week 15, Bobby Brown will likely have an expanded role with the Panthers' first-team defense.