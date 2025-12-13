Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 27-year-old was added to the Panthers' injury report Saturday with a hamstring issue, putting his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup in question. Wharton has helped fortify Carolina's defensive line in his first season with the team, recording 36 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defensed across nine appearances. If he's unable to play in Week 15, Bobby Brown will likely have an expanded role with the Panthers' first-team defense.
More News
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Past knee injury•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Limited Thursday•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Posts seven stops vs. New Orleans•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Best game of season in Week 9 win•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Good to go Week 7•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Questionable for Sunday•