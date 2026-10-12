Head coach Dave Canales said Monday that the Panthers will open the 21-day practice window for Wharton (neck) this week, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Wharton opened the regular season on the Panthers' reserve/PUP list while recovering from offseason neck surgery that he underwent in mid-May. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice, though Wharton would likely need to log multiple full sessions before being activated from the PUP list. Given his impending designation to return, the earliest that Wharton can make his 2026 debut is Sunday against the Eagles.