Legette (hamstring) is practicing at the start of training camp, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

A hamstring injury limited Legette's practice participation this spring after the Panthers took him 32nd overall in the NFL Draft. He's back in action with plenty of time to secure a top-three role alongside Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen, likely competing for perimeter snaps with 2023 second-round pick Jonathan Mingo and 2021 second-rounder Terrace Marshall. Few wide receivers can match Legette's combination of straight-line speed (4.39 40) and bulk (6-foot-1, 223 pounds), but he was a non-factor at South Carolina before exploding for 1,255 receiving yards his final season and now enters the NFL with the usual big-wideout concerns about route running and change-of-direction skills.