Legette secured three of four targets for 40 yards in the Panthers' 20-17 overtime win over the Giants in Munich on Sunday.

Legette tied Jalen Coker for the team lead in receptions while falling just a yard short of his teammate's team-high figure in that category. Legette has been busy during Bryce Young's current three-game starting stint -- the wideout now sports an 11-117-2 line in that span -- and he should continue enjoying a steady role during a Week 12 home matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24 following a Week 11 bye, even if Adam Thielen (IR, hamstring) returns for that contest.