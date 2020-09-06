site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patrick Omameh: Released by Saints
Omameh was released by the Saints on Saturday, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.
The addition of rookie Cesar Ruiz crowded the offensive line group, leaving Omameh one of the odd men out. He's played for five teams in his six years in the NFL.
