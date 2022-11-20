site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' David Andrews: Will not return
Andrews (thigh) will not return Sunday against the Jets.
Andrews exited the game in the first half and was questionable to return. With him officially out, James Ferentz will continue to man the center position for the Patriots.
