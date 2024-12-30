Godchaux finished Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers with eight tackles (five solo).

Godchaux and Sione Takitaki finished Saturday's game with the third-most tackles on the Patriots behind Jahlani Tavai (10) and Kyle Dugger (nine). It was Godchaux's highest-tackling game since Week 6 against the Texans, and through 16 regular-season games he's tallied 63 tackles (22 solo) and one pass defense. The Patriots will host the Bills in Week 18, and Buffalo is expected to rest its starters as it has locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC heading into the postseason.