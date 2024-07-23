Godchaux reported to Patriots training camp Tuesday, Douglas Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

On his personal X account in June, Godchaux said that he "would love to retire" in New England and has been seeking a contract extension during the offseason. After spending his first four years in the league with the Dolphins, Godchaux signed with the Patriots in 2021, and he has played in every single regular-season game over the last three years, posting 56 tackles (24 solo) and one fumble recovery in 2023.