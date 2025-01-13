Bell finished the 2024 regular season with two catches (on three targets) for 20 yards in 15 games.

The 2024 seventh-rounder out of Florida State saw limited snaps on offense as a rookie, while working behind veteran tight ends Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper. While Henry remains under contract with the Patriots in 2025, Hooper is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent, and if he's not re-signed, the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Bell could have an opportunity to see an increased complementary role in his second campaign as a pro.