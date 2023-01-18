Dugger finished the 2022 season with 78 tackles (50 solo), one sack, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery while scoring three touchdowns in 15 games.

Dugger had the best season of his young career despite missing two games with an ankle injury, as he led the NFL with three defensive touchdowns. The 26-year-old also finished third on the team in interceptions. With just one more season left on his contract, the 2020 second-round pick will look to continue his production from this season in order to get a big pay day.