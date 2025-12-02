The Cardinals reverted Brown to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Brown got his third straight elevation ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay and played seven of Arizona's 61 offensive snaps along with seven snaps on special teams. He didn't get any targets, which is also true of of his first two appearances this season. Since Brown has been elevated the maximum three times, he'll need to be signed to the active roster in order for him to suit up again with the Cardinals during the regular season.