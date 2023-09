McMath was added to the Colts' practice squad Thursday.

McMath spent OTAs and training camp with the Titans before failing to make it through final roster cuts. Overall, he suited up for 14 games with Tennessee over the previous two years and compiled four receptions for 48 yards, one carry for four yards and seven special teams tackles in the process. He will now stay in the division and look to acclimate to the Colts' playbook.