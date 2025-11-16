O'Connell (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Dallas, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Despite being a full participant in practice all week, the Raiders will leave O'Connell on injured reserve for Week 11. His 21-day window to return from IR opened Oct. 29, and if he's not activated from IR before the window closes, he would be required to sit out for the entire 2025 season. Kenny Pickett will serve as Geno Smith's backup quarterback for Monday's home contest.