Raiders' Aidan O'Connell: Practice window to open
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Raiders intend to designate O'Connell (wrist) for a return to practice from IR in Week 9, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
O'Connell has missed the entire regular season so far due to a right wrist fracture suffered in late August, but it sounds like Las Vegas will open his 21-day practice window as soon as Wednesday. Once healthy, O'Connell will provide the Raiders with a new No. 3 quarterback option behind Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett.
