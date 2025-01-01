Abdullah (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.

Abdullah logged 20 carries for a career-high 115 yards and caught three of his four targets for 32 yards in this past Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints. However, the running back emerged from Week 17 action with a foot issue and Abdullah's status will need to be monitored ahead of this Sunday's season finale against the Chargers. If Abdullah is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Alexander Mattison, Chris Collier and Dylan Laube.