Abdullah handled a season-high 23 touches and accounted for 147 yards and led Raiders running backs with a 62 percent snap share in the win, but he didn't take a handoff or draw a target after the first play of the fourth quarter. Though the Raiders listed Abdullah as questionable to return due to the foot injury at one point later in the quarter, he ultimately never checked back into the contest while Chris Collier served as the primary back on Las Vegas' last drive. Abdullah's status thus warrants monitoring heading into this Sunday's game against the Chargers, but given how well he fared against the Saints, the 31-year-old would likely be in store for the lead role out of the backfield if the foot issue doesn't inhibit him too much in practice this week.