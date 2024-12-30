Abdullah carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards and caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints,

It's the first time in his career that the 31-year-old running back has produced triple-digit rushing yards in a game. Abdullah saw 23 touches to Alexander Mattison's 11, but it's not clear if coach Antonio Pierce was simply riding the hot hand, or if Abdullah has moved to the top of the depth chart for the Raiders. Whoever sees the bulk of the backfield work in Week 18 will face a much stingier Chargers defense.