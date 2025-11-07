Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Extended absence expected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powers-Johnson (ankle) suffered a significant injury in Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Powers-Johnson is expected to miss an extended period of time. Clarification on the nature of the starting right guard's injury will be provided before the Raiders return to action Nov. 17 against the Cowboys.
