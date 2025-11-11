Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Officially placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Raiders placed Powers-Johnson (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Powers-Johnson was injured in last Thursday night's loss to the Broncos and could be at risk of missing the remainder of the season. Veteran Alex Cappa replaced Powers-Johnson at right guard last week against Denver.
