Powers-Johnson is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a left ankle injury in Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Raiders haven't provided an official timeline for Powers-Johnson's recovery, but he'll be out for at least four games and could be at risk of missing the remainder of the season. Alex Cappa is expected to step in as the Raiders' new starting right guard beginning with Monday's game against the Cowboys.