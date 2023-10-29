Bennett (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Lions.
Bennett was forced to miss Las Vegas' Week 7 matchup against Chicago but ended his week of practice with a full session Saturday. As a result, he'll be set to return as the nickel back in the Raiders' secondary.
