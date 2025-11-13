Eagles' Jakorian Bennett: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
The Eagles activated Bennett (pectoral) from injured reserve Wednesday.
Bennett missed the Eagles' last six games due to a pectoral injury that he sustained in Week 3 against the Rams. He was able to practice in full during Week 10 prep, and his activation from IR means he'll be available to play Sunday against the Lions. The move corresponds with the Eagles placing Jaire Alexander (undisclosed) on the reserve/retired list.