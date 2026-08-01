Raiders' Jermod McCoy: Easing back into practice

McCoy (knee) is having his reps limited during the early portions of training camp, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder is working his way back from a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2025 college season at Tennessee. He's seen limited reps in the first few practices of training camp, and his practice participation will be worth monitoring ahead of the Raiders' preseason opener against the Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 13. McCoy figures to operate in a rotational role in the secondary this season behind cornerbacks Darien Porter, Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson.