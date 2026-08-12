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Raiders' Jermod McCoy: Set for debut with Raiders

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McCoy (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Sam Warren of the Athletic reports.

McCoy has had his workload managed throughout training camp as he works his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in January 2025, forcing him to miss the entirety of his final collegiate season with Tennessee. The cornerback was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and if not for the injury, he would've likely gone multiple rounds earlier. Head coach Klint Kubiak is excited to see McCoy in action against Arizona, stating that, "We expect him to compete, and look forward to watching him play."

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