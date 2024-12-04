White (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.

White -- who last played in Week 11 -- didn't practice last week, so his continued absence Wednesday isn't a great sign regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, fellow RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) -- who has also missed two straight games -- remained limited at practice. If White and/or Mattison remain out this weekend, Sincere McCormick (who has been signed to the active roster) should continue to see added opportunities in a Las Vegas backfield that also includes Ameer Abdullah.