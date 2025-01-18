Brown (shoulder) is questionable to suit up Sunday in the NFC divisional round against Philadelphia, but he's expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Brown injured his shoulder in Monday's wild-card win over Minnesota and didn't practice at all this week. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects the fourth-year nose tackle to play against the Eagles. If Brown is unable to suit up, though, Neville Gallimore would likely be asked to log more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.