Brown suffered a lateral ankle sprain during Saturday's 29-22 win against the Chargers, with coach Sean McVay telling reporters that "it's not anything that we anticipate requiring surgery."

Brown was already suspended for the first six games of the regular season due to violating the NFL Policy on performance-enhancing substances, but the team was hoping to get him some playing time prior to the start of the season. The injury will almost certainly cost Brown the remainder of the preseason, and Elijah Garcia will likely get more reps as the backup to Greg Gaines at nose tackle.